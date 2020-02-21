February 21, 2020

Danusha Laméris

TWIN STRANGERS

For $3.99, the website promises me the opportunity

to find my duplicate, my doppelgӓnger,

my double. Someone half-way around the world,

or right next door, who wears the same pointed eyebrows,

aquiline (according to the diagram) nose

on a brown and almost-oval face. “Everyone,” they say

“has seven look-alikes.” Each night in bed

I sip my cup of tea and try to forget

life’s many terrible subtractions—all the people

I’ve loved and can’t replace—while scrolling through photos

of people I don’t even know, searching for any trace

of likeness—matching earlobes, sprigs of hair,

the errant mole. Becoming a connoisseur

of countenances, every face an alphabet

arranged in its own language. So that even

at the market, cruising the aisles,

I take an inventory of eyelids, cheek bones, chins,

our species a pared to replicable parts—

the same ones they’ve been doling out

for centuries. Each grief seems so unique,

my losses mine, alone. And yet—O phantom sister,

mirror other—look how the world repeats

its pocketful of tricks: brow bone,

occipital, cupid’s bow. Broken heart,

chipped soul. Wherever you are, I am thinking

of you, out there in your several guises,

carrying your own piece of the burden,

one seventh of our common woe.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Danusha Laméris <danushalameris.com>: “In the spring of my senior year of high school, a poet by the name of Tony Hoagland came to teach a week-long class for me and about five other aspiring writers. I didn’t know poetry could be so unlike the classics and yet have such an effect on me. It opened up a world I hadn’t even imagined. As for my twin stranger, I found one. She’s in Berlin. I may send her this poem.” (web)