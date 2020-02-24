February 24, 2020

Jenna Lyles: “Right now, I’m living in the Deep South—you have to capitalize it, otherwise people may confuse your south for somewhere simply southern, like Florida. I was cautioned by family and friends not to come here. I’m a proud black lesbian, and I don’t tolerate disrespect. I think everyone was a little worried that it would only be a matter of time before my life was in danger. It’s been a few years now, and I haven’t had any serious problems. I’ve become somewhat of an ethnographer, though, comparing the white men here to the ones of my metropolitan hometown. I sometimes anticipate a certain kind of hostility, but what usually happens is that they look right through me. I might as well be invisible.” (web)