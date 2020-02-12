February 12, 2020

Michele Graaff

CHANNEL 37

Cable TV dreams cast out

from a clickety slide bar channel

changer. One of us, sister or I,

standing on thick beige carpet

in our tapered teen jeans, scrunchied

hair and socks, to slide fast

the changer, a zipper whip

of color flashes on the screen, fast

faces with perfect bangs, movies

made of satin romance,

commercials zing a jingle, sugar cereal

we can’t have, never pastel charm girls.

All these vague wonders, zip-zipping

careless, until we landed

on Nickelodeon or MTV.

A click too far was VH1

and Steve Winwood

wasn’t our jam, like George

Michael, or Duran Duran.

Stop there,

because higher up the slider,

we got nervous.

We were little girls who kept

ears open for the tremble of trouble,

in footsteps, in screen door slams.

Never slide that bar past 36.

Except I did.

When sister wasn’t around,

I kept going, but slow. Click click click

Stop. Squint crooked

at the mish-mash vertical rainbow

of that scrambled channel.

Finger the volume knob down,

hiding the hiss and scratch,

the heavy breathing. My ears perk

to the weird moan of pain-not-pain.

The pain of finding

a mosquito bite itch

with sharp fingernails

and going at it hard.

Sometimes the secret screen cleared

—just for a second—

and a leg glowed smooth,

flexed and looped

around—a waist?

A neck?

Other times the TV lightning

bolts broke the pixels like magic

and suddenly, there were breasts.

Nipples bright-blushed

like Barbie skin. Tits,

groans a fuzzy-voiced man.

My hand on the channel slide jerks

the signal back to safety.

Something in me buzzes—

a bug trapped

in the jar of my rounding pelvis.

I would know

secret bodies, know much later

to see them with half-closed eyes.

A muscled hip, a knee by an ear,

a throat wide open,

teeth in the scrambled dark.

Would come to know

all of it was trouble.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Michele Graaff: “In thinking about what my words represent, all I can say is that writing poetry allows me the distillation of the aching, weird, hard, and lovely into something seemingly manageable, maybe even solved. Even if that relief and understanding only last as long as I pencil the page. Poems are often paper prayers of grace.” (web)