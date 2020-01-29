January 29, 2020

Chaun Ballard: “How else to address how I see the state of our country: its many voices, its many concerns, then through a tree poem—a cento built around the first lines of other poets. Billy Collins says it best in his poem, ‘The Trouble with Poetry:’ … mostly poetry fills me / with the urge to write more poetry, / to sit in the dark and wait for a little flame / to appear at the tip of my pencil. // And along with that, the longing to steal, / to break into the poems of others / with a flashlight and a ski mask. // And what an unmerry band of thieves we are, / cut-purses, common shoplifters / I thought to myself // as a cold wave swirled around my feet.” (web)
