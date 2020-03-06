March 6, 2020

Anna Newman

GURNEY SEASON

until all the red is absolutely out

my mother won’t eat meat

so I cook it till it flecks

char meanwhile the dog chews

his plastic bone

splinters drive into his gums

I get them out with eyebrow tweezers

on the front porch a pumpkin’s limp

and liquid the squirrels eat the insides

and induce a glazed-eye stupor three

stitches on my dog’s large intestine

fix the rodent-bone perforation

the shrimp smells wet she bins it

the pheasant’s leaking something

I say it’s the body’s natural fat she

bins it a season of unread newspapers

sedimentary like a natural formation

on the dinner table each gurney season

I wish I had a firmer grasp on tarot

readings I keep only pulling swords

I’m trying to scry the something red

and possibly contagious in the center

of me that keeps pulling in things

seemingly to break them my dog’s grave

marked by a trellis so we don’t dig him

up after gurney season is done and we’re

planting nasturtiums when she’s

in the hospital I’m like that girl

in any B horror movie who reaches out

and touches the dark of an empty house

like she’s expecting something

if I can explain both of us away

into something not quite done I can do a trick

where I pretend the dark is solid

where I pretend it could be someone

reaching out and touching back

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Anna Newman: “In the best horror movies, you don’t know what will happen when a character chases down a strange sound (Was it the wind? A ghost? A cat knocking something over?) or enters a dark and empty room. The poetry I love has this same quality—I feel like I’m reaching forward, waiting to encounter what’s inside the poem’s room, never sure what I will find.”