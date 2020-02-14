February 14, 2020

Albert Katz

ON HITTING 70

it was around my 70th birthday

that I realized I wasn’t 40 anymore

that the ballast which had kept me steady for so long

had shifted

that the people I conjured from my 20s

were no longer lithe carnal dynamos

reanimated in ageless revisionist trysts

on my 70th birthday old friends started to call me

reminiscing

about dead comrades and lovers

eaten alive by colon cancer gaunt and in pain, dangling from a rope strung

over the bathroom door, foggy with drugs in an AIDS hospice abandoned,

cancer growing on the brain joking until near the end in agony

bleeding by the side of a country road hit by a drunk kid too young to drive

who said he didn’t see the jogger being blinded by the sun and all

when I had reached 40

all those comrades

and lovers

were still alive and thought they’d live forever

unseemly curious about my status

whether my life was turning out as I had hoped

because at 40

it was the time

apparently

to take stock of such matters

and I think the consensus

was that if my life’s progress

was not quite an A

it was certainly a solid B

or maybe B+

and whoosh

it has come to this

my career winding down

my spine slowly disintegrating

and now

having accepted a retirement package

the wonder is that I

still thought of myself as 40

for so long

those few old remaining friends

started calling again

because

apparently at 70

it is appropriate to reminisce about dead friends

and rate the arc of one’s life

once again

I don’t want to disappoint you

all of you

nonetheless let me be clear

fuck off

I have no intention to take stock

or embrace “my new phase”

or fade like the walking dead

from some horror film

into the mist

or endlessly relive my youthful exploits with you

or join you in wandering aimlessly

for the last furlong

I have reset

that is all

just reset

and in all ways important

am really just 55

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Albert Katz: “Hoping to be a poet, I published some poems in long extinct magazines during my undergraduate years. But, instead, I ended up an academic, earning a Ph.D. in psychology. I have had a long, satisfying career as a research psychologist, publishing scientific papers on various topics in the processing of non-literal language and on accessing autobiographical memory, topics that find expression also in my poetry. I find the nuggets of some poems come easily—though, most usually for me, the easier the first draft the more difficult the subsequent re-workings. ‘On hitting 70’ was an aberration—once I accepted that my retirement as an academic was actually going to happen—both the first and later drafts moved smoothly.” (web)