February 14, 2020

Albert Katz: “Hoping to be a poet, I published some poems in long extinct magazines during my undergraduate years. But, instead, I ended up an academic, earning a Ph.D. in psychology. I have had a long, satisfying career as a research psychologist, publishing scientific papers on various topics in the processing of non-literal language and on accessing autobiographical memory, topics that find expression also in my poetry. I find the nuggets of some poems come easily—though, most usually for me, the easier the first draft the more difficult the subsequent re-workings. ‘On hitting 70’ was an aberration—once I accepted that my retirement as an academic was actually going to happen—both the first and later drafts moved smoothly.” (web)