January 27, 2020

Amy Alvarez

WHEN YOU ASK WHY MY ARMS ARE EMPTY

Why on this march toward forty, my man

and I live in a house with more bedrooms

than bodies, I say I’m not ready, I say art

is reproduction, that I teach—so don’t I

already have so many children to love?

What I cannot say: I was twelve, the only

one home. My mother wept on the throne.

I begged her to let me call for an ambulance,

but she shook her head between sobs, would

not release my hand as our bathroom filled with

the copper of her blood. She held out a tissue

to me with something pink, only little larger than

my thumb: This was your brother. Oh god oh god oh—

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Amy Alvarez: “I am the daughter and granddaughter of Caribbean immigrants and a native New Yorker. I decided to become a poet at fifteen after a poetry class at my public high school in Queens, New York, helped me realize the immense power that comes from putting one’s ‘best words in their best order.’ I became an educator so that more young people might realize how poetry can set them free. I taught in New York City and Boston public high schools and now teach in the Department of English at West Virginia University.” (web)