72 – Summer 2021

Appalachian Poets

Conversation with

Kari Gunter-Seymour

The Summer 2021 issue features a tribute to Appalachian Poets. More than 25 million people call Appalachia home, and it’s a region known for its storytelling. The 22 poets in this special section prove that to be the case, writing about family, history, and modern life. The tribute section was so good, we had to stretch the issue to 124 pages to fit it all in.

In the open section, the poems are as strong as ever, featuring reader favorites Francesca Bell and Ted Kooser, along with a number of excellent poets new to Rattle’s pages, writing about everything from sexual desire to cancer, big foot to peeing in the pool, including a long poem from Clemonce Heard on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre.

$6.95

Appalachian Poets Roy Bentley The Death of the Box Turtle Ace Boggess Goodbye for Now Hannah Bonner And When He Told Her It Was Truly … Trent Busch What Used to Be There Andrew Lee Butler Letter to Nordstrom … Susan Comninos Imagining Abraham Lewis Crawford Sometimes the Dream Comes Back to Me Prairie Moon Dawn Grandmother Marissa Davis Katabasis donnarkevic 23 Miners Dead at Century Mine Mitzi Dorton On Strike for My Union Daddy … Amanda Gaines There Are Other Things I’d Like to Explain Kari Gunter-Seymour The Whole Shebang Up for Debate Raymond Hammond Lizard Tongues Edison Jennings Cold Spring Morning and the Grade School Sean Kelbley Pipeline Surveyors Jeff Daniel Marion Smoke Robert Morgan Mandolin Elaine Fowler Palencia Capitalism Matthew S. Parsons The Whole Kit The Whole Kit II Sarah St. Vincent Grown Sarah Wheeler The Wild .. Open Poetry Francesca Bell What Small Sound Frank Beltrano Segments of Memory Susan Browne Strawberry Wyn Cooper Smoke Bill Glose Second Opinion Sasquatch Joseph Goldstein To Sarah Seduction Clemonce Heard Ninety-Nine Ted Kooser Cancer Under a Forty-Watt Bulb Danusha Laméris Appointment Lance Larsen Urine Poem Samantha Leon Mapping Desire Alison Luterman Insatiable Emily Portillo Eleven Jack Ridl On Finding a Wren Below Our Bedroom Window Rebecca Starks Paper Birches in Snow Iheoma Uzomba Panorama of a Coloured Race Ben Wenzl About Work the Dancefloor .. Conversation Kari Gunter-Seymour (web) .. Cover Art Margo Lemieux