#72 – Summer 2021

Appalachian Poets

Conversation with
Kari Gunter-Seymour

Rattle #72 cover, watercolor painting for a car driving through Smoky Mountains at sunsetThe Summer 2021 issue features a tribute to Appalachian Poets. More than 25 million people call Appalachia home, and it’s a region known for its storytelling. The 22 poets in this special section prove that to be the case, writing about family, history, and modern life. The tribute section was so good, we had to stretch the issue to 124 pages to fit it all in.

In the open section, the poems are as strong as ever, featuring reader favorites Francesca Bell and Ted Kooser, along with a number of excellent poets new to Rattle’s pages, writing about everything from sexual desire to cancer, big foot to peeing in the pool, including a long poem from Clemonce Heard on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre.

$6.95

 

 

Appalachian Poets
Roy Bentley The Death of the Box Turtle
Ace Boggess Goodbye for Now
Hannah Bonner And When He Told Her It Was Truly …
Trent Busch What Used to Be There
Andrew Lee Butler Letter to Nordstrom …
Susan Comninos Imagining Abraham
Lewis Crawford Sometimes the Dream Comes Back to Me
Prairie Moon Dawn Grandmother
Marissa Davis Katabasis
donnarkevic 23 Miners Dead at Century Mine
Mitzi Dorton On Strike for My Union Daddy …
Amanda Gaines There Are Other Things I’d Like to Explain
Kari Gunter-Seymour The Whole Shebang Up for Debate
Raymond Hammond Lizard Tongues
Edison Jennings Cold Spring Morning and the Grade School
Sean Kelbley Pipeline Surveyors
Jeff Daniel Marion Smoke
Robert Morgan Mandolin
Elaine Fowler Palencia Capitalism
Matthew S. Parsons The Whole Kit
The Whole Kit II
Sarah St. Vincent Grown
Sarah Wheeler The Wild
..

Open Poetry
Francesca Bell What Small Sound
Frank Beltrano Segments of Memory
Susan Browne Strawberry
Wyn Cooper Smoke
Bill Glose Second Opinion
Sasquatch
Joseph Goldstein To Sarah
Seduction
Clemonce Heard Ninety-Nine
Ted Kooser Cancer
Under a Forty-Watt Bulb
Danusha Laméris Appointment
Lance Larsen Urine Poem
Samantha Leon Mapping Desire
Alison Luterman Insatiable
Emily Portillo Eleven
Jack Ridl On Finding a Wren Below Our Bedroom Window
Rebecca Starks Paper Birches in Snow
Iheoma Uzomba Panorama of a Coloured Race
Ben Wenzl About Work the Dancefloor
..

Conversation
Kari Gunter-Seymour (web)
..

Cover Art
Margo Lemieux

 