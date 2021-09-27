September 27, 2021

Samantha Leon

MAPPING DESIRE

I put this dress on for you,

zipped it tight around my hips

and snug against my waist,

sure to make the space

between my ribs and breasts

look small.

I know—the colors aren’t bright,

they wouldn’t catch anyone’s eye

but see how interesting the pattern?

Mottled black, brown, green

and yellow like a bruised pear.

Expressing one way on the body

and another on the sheer ruffled sleeves.

The wind catches the ruffles

and sends them dancing across

my shoulders. Your new view

from your new balcony ensures it.

Your new balcony sends us up

so high there truly is no one around.

And what do we do with such a gift?

You say your life this time around

is purely for pleasure so we make love

twice and cook every meal half-clothed.

Take a bite. Dress sunk to the bottom

of the hamper now. Brioche bread

instead of multigrain, throw my diet out

the 30th floor window and watch it drown.

Flour, eggs, butter, milk, water, cream.

The sweet slices morph into a sandwich,

avocado toast and French toast.

After breakfast, we fall asleep in the sun.

My new view: eyes open and only sky

to see. Yours: my hair pulled back

and my bare shoulder revealed

holding a set of bruises, mouth-shaped.

We want to eat what we love,

and sometimes it’s obvious: sugary bread,

fried chicken, cheesy noodles, milk chocolate.

And sometimes the urge to squeeze and sink

our teeth doesn’t follow a linear target:

fuzzy pet, plump baby, lover’s shoulder.

Science calls it cute aggression,

freaks call it odaxelagnia,

Kama Sutra calls it love making,

we call it Sunday morning together.

We want to eat what we love

and this is how I know you love me:

my skin mottled black, brown, green

and yellow like a bruised pear.

Scientists propose this dash of aggression

is meant to offset the onslaught of positivity

triggered in the primal brain.

We want to eat what we love

and freaks call it vampire play,

or sadism, or masochism,

or sadomasochism depending

on who likes to bite and who

likes to be bitten.

We want to eat what we love

and The Kama Sutra of Vatsyayana

names eight kinds of love bites:

the hidden bite, the swollen bite,

the point, the line of points,

the coral and the jewel,

the line of jewels, the broken cloud,

and the biting of the boar.

It instructs men on how to bite

or not bite women from certain

parts of the land, as if desire

could be mapped.

We want to eat what we love

but you don’t need to bite to eat.

Biting is of its own ceremony,

gowned in lime, indigo and juniper green.

Eight ways to embrace and mark

your lover. No nourishment, just documentation.

Infinite ways to say Someone was here.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

__________

Samantha Leon: “As a writer who crosses genres, formats, and industries, poetry is my North Star. It’s where I go to play, dream, figure-out, mourn, and most importantly, allow myself to be seduced by the details of life.” (web)