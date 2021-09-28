September 28, 2021

Selene Frost

MIDNIGHT IN THE COVID ICU IN RURAL ALABAMA

Where there is pain, the remedy follows:

wherever the lowlands are, the water goes.

If you want the water of mercy, make yourself low …

—Rumi, “The Mathnawi”

“How do you spell daughter?”

she says, her shoulders sagging low

over the consent form, her penmanship a treason.

“I can’t write in cursive.” My head cocks to the side.

“Do you understand?” I ask, “If I lay her flat to do this, she might die.” Her eyes are a house

with dark windows, stilts buckling under the threat of the wave.

Her hand wavers.

I think of my own daughter,

sound asleep, hot little hands hanging low

her dreams warm as sun-

light, I’ll have to strip naked before I come inside

bleach the blood and sickness off my shoes before I come in the house.

I wish it was a new feeling, watching this woman’s little son

kick the linoleum and put his thumb inside

his mouth. I live in a divided house

kicking linoleum an island apart from the grief that falls like waves

of fat black flies and maggot daughters

swarming a carcass in the lowlands.

“Is Ma ever coming back to the house?”

I look over, the sickness seeps from her pores, fetid water from polluted waves.

“I don’t know,” I tell the daughter.

“Her sats are so low,”

the nurse says. I say “I don’t know,” but by sun-

rise, she’ll be wailing like a beast from the hillside.

I walk in the room. Bedside,

she looks small. Her small dreams a warm house

for her kids to live in. The ventilator charts the waves

of her breath. Her daughter

makes herself low,

her voice smaller than her son.

I make myself low.

I seethe in the ransom of my thoughts—crimson—

but needless, so needless. I push the side

of the scalpel into her thigh. She’s the victim of a house

divided. The flags diminished, waving

in surrender, wondering what will become of the mothers and daughters.

I wave sleep aside

and mop the floor of the ruined house. The sun

hangs low. I drive home to my daughter.

—from Poets Respond

September 28, 2021

Selene Frost: “I’m a general surgeon taking call at a rural Alabama hospital overrun with Covid patients. This sestina is in response to a particular instance when I travelled 2 hours in the middle of the night to help perform some procedures that were beyond the scope of practice of the heroes trying to keep this ICU afloat. The human cost of this pandemic is incredible. It’s not just about the vulnerable. Half the people dying in that room were in their 40s and 50s. None were vaccinated.” (web)