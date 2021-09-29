September 29, 2021

Alison Luterman

INSATIABLE

He said it like it was a good thing,

and it did sound better in Spanish:

“In-sat-see-ah-blay.”

I took it as a compliment

as we twisted together like eels

in the dampened sheets,

but decades later the term haunts me.

To have such a pool of want inside

is a weird desolation. Afterwards,

there was still the ache.

The ache was how I knew

myself to be alive, but it repelled

unwary swimmers who ventured

out beyond the buoy lines, and I

don’t blame them—it repelled me too,

although I was harbor and hothouse,

incubator and incubus

to the ancient reptile self,

sea-creature of horror movie fame

who ate and gorged and writhed

and somewhere in my gut is twisting still,

though thickened with age now, barnacled,

monstrous—at bottom, as I said,

where our small vanities, once planted

carelessly, grow—there’s the Void.

And now, after The Thing

has eaten and eaten its fill, and swallowed

whole decades in its gaping maw,

I come to reckon with history, and how

people with white skin have gobbled

brown bodies, continents, goods—

and I know I wasn’t there

at the theft of the Americas,

but I’m here, now,

treading with unlawful feet

over sacred ground, asking even the trees

for solace and wisdom. Being trees

they don’t refuse. They tell me I’m a child

in a prison of my own making:

avidity and ignorance. Let’s not

call it darkness, because darkness

is fertile. And this is blank. Nothing

for it then but to allow

myself to be swallowed whole.

And know:

this giant sea-slug, pale imitation

of desire’s sweet hurrah, this thing

I long deplored in all of you—

I look inside, and lo, it’s in me too.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

Alison Luterman: “I write poems, eavesdrop, loiter, teach, and pull weeds, in no particular order.” (web)