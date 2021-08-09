August 9, 2021

Edison Jennings

COLD SPRING MORNING AND THE GRADE SCHOOL

kitchen ladies pack quick-fix meals for poor kids

because the rona’s on a killing spree while they bitch

about the parents because most are probably tweekers,

dopers, drunks, or immigrants ripping off America

because we give too much away while a holy DJ shills

Jesus love for dollars, hawking heaven for donations

so Christ the Risen Lord can feed the poor and hungry,

because their pay is lousy and arthritis spikes

their bones and the grandkids’ dad’s not married

to the grandkids’ mom, so they sneak out quick-fix meals

and no one says a thing because that would be so wrong,

because they have to feed the kids now that daddy’s gone to jail

and who knows where the mom is? maybe she’s detoxing,

but the Jesus shilling DJ is off the air at last and Dolly’s singing

Coat Of Many Colors and now Aretha raises rafters

with You’ll Never Walk Alone, and someone mutters amen

and another sing it sister and then as if on cue

someone drops a stack of trays and someone laughs

and then a couple more because the righteous racket

is bouncing off the floor, clattering like cymbals

that set the kitchen ringing and making joyful noise.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

Tribute to Appalachian Poets

Edison Jennings: “I live in Virginia at the pointy end where it slides like a scalpel into the interstices of Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina, with West Virginia nuzzling all cozy to the north, which is to say, I live in Appalachia, coal country, hill country, MAGA country—bigotry, fundamentalism, meth labs, and guns (lots of guns). It’s also beautiful, and its people are tough and weathered victims of predatory capitalism who have suffered scorn and ridicule. I write about it because, as Maurice Manning put it, ‘aesthetic value is not simply the stuff of high art, but a feature of all human vitality—even the commonest among us has an idea of art, because … it is always a human expression.’” (web)

