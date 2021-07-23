July 23, 2021

Prairie Moon Dalton

GRANDMOTHER

Georgia was hot and she was so small

she slept inside a dresser drawer.

Hair like gossamer, legs like a bird’s.

When she was eight a movie was eight

cents. When she was eight she watched

her brother kill her sister

with a metal license plate.

Now she is flesh folded heavy

against a chair, TV flashing

pale on the trailer’s walls.

Her pictures, pills, jewelry

surrounding her like treasure.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

Tribute to Appalachian Poets



Prairie Moon Dalton: “I grew up in the gorgeous and harrowing backdrop of North Carolina Appalachia. My days were blessed with the ripeness of the surrounding natural world and simultaneously marred by generational poverty and trauma. Through surreal and overlapping imagery, my poems aim to observe and make sense of life as it moves against the complicated framework of the American South. My speakers question what we can keep of our regional inheritance, and what we must leave behind.” (web)

