July 24, 2021

Maria Arango (age 15)

¿IDENTITY?

El presidente Donal Trump said

they’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.

My brown sugar skin delicately

compresses me with warmth

as I try to understand the

anatomy of my body.

I close my eyes,

hearing the melody of my melanin

drowning into

a force adaptation.

And he said

they’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.

I grasp to my woven tan threads,

holding the warmth of my color—

because that’s what keeps me safe.

I was born in the green mountains of Colombia

with bright blue skies and with

the sparkly eyes of people

who never stop smiling.

The happiest population in the world.

And I grew in the land

of dreams; of dreamers

where the air is full of possibilities, posibilidades like mama said.

America was where I saw mama y papa

work hard to make a home for me.

I thought I knew where I was from.

But

they’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.

And in that moment

honey began to drip

from my eyes to my café colombiano.

I lost my location

because he said

they’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.

So I tried to translate

the recipes of arroz con leche.

Is it rice first and then milk,

or milk first and then rice?

I know how to make an apple pie

but I do not know how to make an empanada.

And after some conversation with familia that I haven’t met,

and fake laughs

over jokes I couldn’t understand,

after not being Latina enough.

He still said

they’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.

Being Latina in America

is what I held onto.

But I was a misplaced check mark

where being Latina wasn’t a race

or an identity but a fear.

So, I continued to write in English,

and every time it’s like I’m

floating on the surface of the ocean,

but I sink five feet further as I lose

my Spanish palabra por palabra stanza by stanza.

And so he says

they’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.

The sun wraps me with hunger,

holding onto the particles of my identity.

In the reflection of water,

the one we cross

for a better tomorrow.

Reflects upon my brown skin a

battlefield of a war

of natives and Europeans.

And in that moment, I knew:

we are dancing bodies of bones and flesh swimming

to an unknown race,

an unknown race carrying

the world within our touch.

We are from the same soil

where trees flourish,

we are the sun

holding our warmth.

We are the world in history.

As papá said

porque somos humanos,

estamos conectados.

Somos unos.

We are one. Connected

I’m not bringing drugs. I bring mama y papa

I’m not bringing crime. I give America my cultura

I’m not a rapist. I’m a brown student

Mi nombre es

inmigrante.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Maria Arango: “I write poems because it allows me to connect with others. To be truthful and to realize that in the not-so-good moments, good can arise. Poetry allows me to understand and remember who I was, who I am, and who I can be.”

