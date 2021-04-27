Rattle Young Poets Anthology

The annual RYPA returns for another year of delightful and insightful poetry that happens to be written by young people. As always, this is not a book of poems for children, but the other way around—these are poems written by children for us all, revealing the startling insights that are possible when looking at the world through fresh eyes. This 48-page chapbook is mailed to all Rattle subscribers along with our Summer 2021 issue. Twenty-two poets age 15 or younger contributed to this volume, offering their perspectives on the pandemic and quarantine, identity and culture, dreams and nightmares, and more. Order your copy and see why the RYPA is always the highlight of our year as publishers.

$6.00

Contents Maria Arango ¿Identity? Matthew Burk The Roller Coaster Natalia Chepel Semantics Melissa Alma Di Martino Saive Me by Thes Wendrous Paul Ghatak Counting to One Grant Lions Roar Kevin Gu The Yangtze Kakul Gupta Ten Haiku Maria Gil Harris Like Magic Adrianna Ho Pasta Sandwiches in Quarantine Emma Hoff The Weight of the Heavens Ivy Hoffman Only Days Before Leaving for College … Jessie Johnson During a Long Drive, I Smell Vinegar Dahee Kang My Name Chloe Lin Cultured Naomi Ling Forgive Me if I Ask Whether Actors Feel Lone Josephine Miner I Travel Through the Moon Mackenzie Munoz Catching Dreams Perry Sloan Fierceness of the Night Hannah Straub Cadillac Mountain Ha Trang Tran A Love Letter for Home Shreya Vikram DIY Project .. Cover Art kerry rawlinson (web)