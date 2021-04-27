2021 RYPA

Rattle Young Poets Anthology

 

RYPA 2020 cover, colorful painting of birds and ladders and geometric shapesThe annual RYPA returns for another year of delightful and insightful poetry that happens to be written by young people. As always, this is not a book of poems for children, but the other way around—these are poems written by children for us all, revealing the startling insights that are possible when looking at the world through fresh eyes. This 48-page chapbook is mailed to all Rattle subscribers along with our Summer 2021 issue. Twenty-two poets age 15 or younger contributed to this volume, offering their perspectives on the pandemic and quarantine, identity and culture, dreams and nightmares, and more. Order your copy and see why the RYPA is always the highlight of our year as publishers.

$6.00

Contents
Maria Arango ¿Identity?
Matthew Burk The Roller Coaster
Natalia Chepel Semantics
Melissa Alma Di Martino Saive Me by Thes Wendrous
Paul Ghatak Counting to One
Grant Lions Roar
Kevin Gu The Yangtze
Kakul Gupta Ten Haiku
Maria Gil Harris Like Magic
Adrianna Ho Pasta Sandwiches in Quarantine
Emma Hoff The Weight of the Heavens
Ivy Hoffman Only Days Before Leaving for College …
Jessie Johnson During a Long Drive, I Smell Vinegar
Dahee Kang My Name
Chloe Lin Cultured
Naomi Ling Forgive Me if I Ask Whether Actors Feel Lone
Josephine Miner I Travel Through the Moon
Mackenzie Munoz Catching Dreams
Perry Sloan Fierceness of the Night
Hannah Straub Cadillac Mountain
Ha Trang Tran A Love Letter for Home
Shreya Vikram DIY Project
Cover Art
kerry rawlinson (web)