Naomi Ling (age 15)

FORGIVE ME IF I ASK WHETHER ACTORS FEEL LONELY

The actress on TV announces, we were on a break!

and everyone claps. So many beginnings

culled into a single punchline. This isn’t how it goes

in real life: so many endings in tired eyes.

Wednesday. The boy I love, hanging from the

ceiling with ankles blooming red like wrists.

Bodies are meant to be displayed. This is a world

that forgets that it’s a world:

Or maybe it doesn’t mind. Cry me a river,

the actress is wailing. She’s talking and she isn’t

talking. Zipper fraying. Mouth hemorrhaging.

I wonder if she ever feels lonely: the actress,

I mean. I don’t want to mistake her for a

moth-desecrated streetlight. I imagine her

turning like violets in her sleep, remembering herself only

when she steps on set. I want a world

for my own, a world that forgets my name. Silly me.

I already have one. Funny how a thousand

faces can reimagine themselves as pixels, how

it is possible to cry for someone who is

half-silvered behind a screen. On the TV, the

actress smiles like Dorothy, like Dolly,

and martyrs herself to the all-American housewife.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Naomi Ling: “I like to write poetry because it is a medium that can interpret not only creativity, but necessity. Too often do societal and worldly issues go ignored, and poetry is a way to spark conversation.”

