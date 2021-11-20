Josephine Miner (age 5)

I TRAVEL THROUGH THE MOON

as sung to her mother

Yes I go through the places

I go see out into the dark side

I travel through the moon

After I travel through the moon

I go through a tree

And I get stuck and just jump out

I’m not afraid

Then I go through the bushes

And see my house

Where I belong

And after I go through my home

I go into it and say hi

And see my family’s heart

Then I go through the jungle

And get inspired by something scary

I say I won’t hurt you

I’ll be nice to you and stuff

After that I will just go through over the earth

And I’ll fly over space

And I’ll just go right into God’s heart

Into the fire

Then I’ll see my friend

And then I’ll see my past

And so I travel through the moon

And I never see my destination again

And then I take a right step

For everything I know

And take One. More. Trip. Through the moon.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Josephine Miner: “I like writing songs because it makes me happy and joyful. I like the movement they make you want to do. You can turn anything into a song.”

152 SHARES Facebook Twitter