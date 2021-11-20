Josephine Miner (age 5)
I TRAVEL THROUGH THE MOON
as sung to her mother
Yes I go through the places
I go see out into the dark side
I travel through the moon
After I travel through the moon
I go through a tree
And I get stuck and just jump out
I’m not afraid
Then I go through the bushes
And see my house
Where I belong
And after I go through my home
I go into it and say hi
And see my family’s heart
Then I go through the jungle
And get inspired by something scary
I say I won’t hurt you
I’ll be nice to you and stuff
After that I will just go through over the earth
And I’ll fly over space
And I’ll just go right into God’s heart
Into the fire
Then I’ll see my friend
And then I’ll see my past
And so I travel through the moon
And I never see my destination again
And then I take a right step
For everything I know
And take One. More. Trip. Through the moon.
—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Josephine Miner: “I like writing songs because it makes me happy and joyful. I like the movement they make you want to do. You can turn anything into a song.”
