September 18, 2021

Kakul Gupta (age 13)

TEN HAIKU

 

metropolitan city—
each raga
smoke-laden

 

coin collection—
the clink
of grandma’s voice

 

away from home—
the crackle
of mother’s onions

 

virtual classroom—
now my friends
captured in squares

 

gas tragedy—
pale glow
of the sun

 

winter fog
… with each layer
a brewing argument

 

winter chill …
in search of bread
a roaming dog

 

sunrise
the old city
lights up

 

summer holidays—
mangoes
in my dreams

 

winter fog …
each tree
a ghost

from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Kakul Gupta: “I realised that poetry is my way to indulge with the world, and I am thankful to my brother for introducing me to it. I love haiku the most, because they are short and succinct. The best thing about a haiku is its juxtaposition: how you are in two worlds in just 3 lines and (less than) 17 syllables.”

