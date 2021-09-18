September 18, 2021

TEN HAIKU
metropolitan city—
each raga
smoke-laden
coin collection—
the clink
of grandma’s voice
away from home—
the crackle
of mother’s onions
virtual classroom—
now my friends
captured in squares
gas tragedy—
pale glow
of the sun
winter fog
… with each layer
a brewing argument
winter chill …
in search of bread
a roaming dog
sunrise
the old city
lights up
summer holidays—
mangoes
in my dreams
winter fog …
each tree
a ghost
—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Kakul Gupta: “I realised that poetry is my way to indulge with the world, and I am thankful to my brother for introducing me to it. I love haiku the most, because they are short and succinct. The best thing about a haiku is its juxtaposition: how you are in two worlds in just 3 lines and (less than) 17 syllables.”