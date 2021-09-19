Bonnie Proudfoot

SWEET FORGIVENESS

All day in temple we listened to the rabbi intone

in Hebrew, his voice a dedicated monotone, broken

mostly by standing, sitting, then standing, each time

my father’s hand on my shoulder, his stomach grumbling

next to me, hopefully God wasn’t noticing me noticing

my dad’s bad breath, and the fact that he was just kind of

mumbling along, didn’t seem to know the actual words

to the prayers, and we were fasting to atone, intentionally

supposed to apologize to others we needed to seek forgiveness

from, and I knew sometimes I did not include my little brother,

(but come on), or I did not offer to set the table, get my nose

out of a book and get up and help out of my own accord,

think of my poor mother on her feet all day, and the cantor sang

so rich and deep, a voice that sounded like, well,

pot roast with gravy, and then the shofar rang out,

held us in a power so great it felt like dark giving way

to light. And finally home where the table had already been set

like an act of forgiveness, food with incantatory names,

kreplach, schmaltz herring, kishke, challah. None of this food,

like sweet forgiveness itself, could be ever be bought, it had to be

touched by the hands of those who cared for us, served when it

was most needed, waited for, earned.

—from Poets Respond

September 19, 2021

Bonnie Proudfoot: “This poem sneaked up on me when I recalled fasting in shul with my father, a man who often remarked that if Sandy Koufax would not pitch, and went on to be the MVP of the World Series, it was a good enough reason for him to go to shul as well.” (web)

