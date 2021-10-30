Dahee Joy Kang (age 15)

MY NAME

When I was a baby, my name meant

a dedication to God

Dahee meaning Jesus’ joy

it meant life

it meant another black-haired baby

in a sea full of black-haired babies

in a country 3/4 surrounded by sea

강다희

Kang Dahee

It has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

When I was three, my name meant

unfamiliar letters

on a strange laminated green card

in a foreign country

“Joy,” they decided

my name would be Dahee Joy Kang

it meant a quick handing off of the card

from the hands of a bored government worker

to the trembling hands of my parents

and a call for “next!”

welcome to America

When I was in second grade, my name meant

a sudden realization:

that I was different from others

it meant a childish wish for sameness

it meant drawing pictures of girls

with blonde hair

and blue eyes

and paper white skin

scrawling different names on my own paper

with the desperation of an eight-year old wanting to fit in

When I was in fifth grade, my name meant

nervous excitement on our trip to Korea

it meant finally feeling like I belonged

amongst all these people who looked just like me …

and then suddenly realising that I don’t

belong, that is

it meant that

I was too “Dahee” to belong in America

and too “Joy” to belong in Korea

but when I came back

my name meant crying for a week straight anyway

because I missed being able to get lost

in a crowd of people with the same skin as mine

When I was in sixth grade, my name meant

trying to make myself as American as possible

begging my mom to stop packing me kimchi

joking about my small eyes and good grades

it meant laughing

when a white boy told me that my green card

meant my opinion didn’t matter

it meant clenching my teeth

as TSA agents assumed I couldn’t speak English

it meant watching the Independence Day fireworks with tears

because I wasn’t American enough to celebrate

Now that I’m a sophomore, my name means

myself

it means two independence days

it means my ancestors survived

which means so can I

it means I build a meaning for my own names

so that it can mean something new

for every person I meet

Dahee Joy Kang

It has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________