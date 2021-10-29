Kuhu Joshi

THE VALLEY OF HEADSTONES

I am Hindu. They’ll likely burn me

and my ashes will float on a river

unless they are heavy enough to sink.

I still have balm for my feet and arms, separate,

and one for my lips.

When I was diagnosed, the doctor said

my spine would twist and curve

till I stopped growing.

When Nanaji broke his skull on the road

the doctor said he would breathe

till he didn’t.

In Lauterbrunnen, I saw my name

on an empty headstone

in the valley where mountains

met each other. Steep mountains,

growing straight up the earth.

There were many headstones.

Fog was moving in, its shadow

on some of the headstones, while the others

were white and sunny.

My brother’s hair was curling from the moisture.

We saw flowers—red and pink Swiss blooms.

My brother took a photo of me.

In the background, a family

sitting at the picnic table.

The boy eating a bar of cheese,

the girl making rings in the grass

with her pink skirt. The mother

tearing bread, the father

calling the girl back.

Nothing felt wrong—we all belonged.

My brother took out two pears from his knapsack, waiting

for the family to finish

so we could take their table.

Mum and Dad would have waited too.

It wouldn’t be right to sit on the grass

beside the headstones.

My body did not want to be burnt.

But there were no other sounds,

only the quiet the people made

under the earth, the family

chewing cheese and bread,

and us, waiting.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

