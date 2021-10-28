Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2021: Editor’s Choice

Image: “The Blood in the Veins” by Rachel Slotnick. “Like Dust” was written by Ian Opolski for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2021, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Ian Opolski

LIKE DUST

There you are. Were you lost

In the blue reaches of what could be?

It is no small thing to be one

Little person in our many-colored

Cosmos. Seedling, a high destiny

Awaits you. Now you are down

In the dust, sighing skyward for hope

Of a savior. But what is dust

But an opportunity? Wrap yourself

In it. It’s time to grow. There is no earth

That will not nourish. There are no stones

Too dry that you cannot draw water.

Make lights to rival the sky’s. How

Else will you wreath your head in blooms?

A true queen will crown herself. Worm,

Wriggle in the dark. What is the dark

Except creation’s cradle? Build wings there.

It’s time you flew. But you knew

That already. That head full of dreams

Dreams on, until all its whorls and veins

Build a heart. That’s the most important

Part. The art is in the arteries. Get

The blood flowing. Go, give that heart

Away. It never belonged to you

Anyway. This is a universe full of

Seeds, after all. It’s your turn to do

Some tending. The making of it

All cannot be done by one pair of hands.

So what do you think you’re doing,

Shaking off all that dust? You are

Meant to use it. Take these sorrowful

Threads and weave a brighter dress.

Meet each murmuring morning

With trumpets of yes, yes, yes.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2021, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “Rachel Slotnick’s painting captures Maya Angelou’s spirit with beauty and creativity, and this poem does the same. It reads to me like self-talk—a motivational interior monologue in which the speaker tries to imagine the advice Maya might give in the face of difficulty. Given the current mood of the world, the uplifting message of this ekphrastic pairing is especially appreciated. Comments from the author aren’t necessary or part of the selection process, but I thought Ian’s note was worth sharing, too, so I’m including that below.”