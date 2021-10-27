Zilka Joseph

GOURAMI FISH TALE

At eleven, I had only seen the “kissing” kind

in the Mumbai aquarium, the platter-flat pink gouramis

with enormous lips sucking at each other’s mouths

for an eternity till boredom made me look around

for something more shocking. But the edible kind

I never saw until Captain Da Silva happened

to catch one in Lake Powai, (where he invited

some sailor friends to fish) its brown-

black scales shining like melted chocolate, one white

spot bright near its gills and a line of tinier dots

trailing along its spine till they faded

into tail. The men fished for carp, for tilapia,

but my little-girl job was to snag bait—slippery

chilvas (that’s what Captain Da Silva called

this minnow-like fish), and proud I grew

of my silver arrows darting about in the blue

plastic bucket. But I craved big game,

and tried the heavier tackle. A sharp tug

at my slack line made me yell, ecstatic

as a shadow emerged—a gourami it was

(declared Captain Da Silva, and a good

size too)! Its sulky protruding lips gaped,

desperate, and I gasped in horror, and yet

joy fluttered like a hundred fins

in the ocean of my chest, while the fishing rod shivered

with the small weight of my prize, the dying fish

flipping and flapping on the rough boards

of the wooden machaan. Squeamish at first

to pull the barbed torment from its bloody

face, I got bolder, (won much praise

from all) for removing the hook

from the thick-lipped mouth that kissed

and kissed at the empty air, at the terrifying

churn of demon faces above it, and, gulped

the poison oxygen until my dad released it

into a yellow nylon-string net

which held the catch, quickly lowering it

into the water. Innocent babe of the lake,

frightened soul—pierced, tortured,

suffocating slowly all the way home,

betrayed by me (this fierce savior

and lover of animals, this grand Little Lady

of No Mercy), and fried crisp that night

at Captain Da Silva’s. Eating two pieces

I am told (no mean feat for a girl of such

petite stature), removing the bones

with help from my mother, I chatter on

about how I caught it, while the men

pat my back, chug Johnny Walker,

tell my dad I have his genes, this was no

small catch, a keeper indeed, (wink wink)

the envy of officers and anglers.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________