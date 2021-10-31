Henry Crawford

AS WE WERE SAYING GOODNIGHT

someone noticed a television left on

in one of the rooms so a couple of guys

headed upstairs and it was reassuring

to know it was under control but noises

kept coming down the hallways and the

floors began groaning with the feet of

searching people turning on lights

and looking into rooms and sometimes

shouting “I’ve got it!” which some people

believed while others stayed more skeptical

patting the walls and opening doors

like the young woman who discovered

a bathtub she couldn’t stop overflowing

or the lawyer who came upon a stove

with lit burners and an oven leaking gas

and they twisted the knobs right and left

to no effect as the air got thicker with the

smell of distant smoke even as we climbed

to higher flights where we stumbled upon

a floor of mousetraps so dense you couldn’t

breathe without setting them off so we stood

frozen together and I bid goodnight to Jim

and Martha Winkler who were lost in thought

as they considered the situation under the

remorseful gaze of a wall-mounted moose

as one by one the lights went dark and the glint

dimmed in the glass eye of a stuffed monkey

as the moon escaped the only window.

—from Poets Respond

October 31, 2021

__________