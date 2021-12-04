December 4, 2021

FIERCENESS OF THE NIGHT
The three rhinos standing peacefully in the water
As the lightning flashes
Like thousands of tiny lights formed together
To make one long string of electricity
The whole sky was lit up
And the lightning shined like lights
On a Christmas tree
The trees in the distance were dark silhouettes
Against the brilliant sky
The thousands of rocks joined together on the ground
To make one big rock
And the rhinos still stood patiently
Together against the fierceness of the night
As the wind raged on
And the sky grew dimmer
The rhinos still stood together
Against the fierceness of the night
—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Perry Sloan: “I like to be able to express my emotions. I like letting my mind wander and explore.”