December 4, 2021

Perry Sloan (age 9)

FIERCENESS OF THE NIGHT

The three rhinos standing peacefully in the water

As the lightning flashes

Like thousands of tiny lights formed together

To make one long string of electricity

The whole sky was lit up

And the lightning shined like lights

On a Christmas tree

The trees in the distance were dark silhouettes

Against the brilliant sky

The thousands of rocks joined together on the ground

To make one big rock

And the rhinos still stood patiently

Together against the fierceness of the night

As the wind raged on

And the sky grew dimmer

The rhinos still stood together

Against the fierceness of the night

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Perry Sloan: “I like to be able to express my emotions. I like letting my mind wander and explore.”

