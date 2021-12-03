December 3, 2021

Tony Gloeggler

AFTERMATH

The siren speeds by my morning

window, makes me, half asleep, think

it’s racing to Jersey to rescue Ted

when I remember building maintenance

had already been called, found him

dead a week ago and he’s going to be

dead from now on. The last time I sat

with him in a diner was early March,

before Covid hit, after the usual Sunday

Parkside afternoon reading. One feature

was solid, the other sucked. Ted tried

a new one that cracked the audience up

and I liked how my new one sounded

coming out of my mouth. Ted’s talking

to the waitress. She’s maybe 25, Hispanic,

with a hint of attitude spicing her words.

He orders a turkey burger all the time,

asks if they got sweet potato fries even

though he knows they do to keep her

nearby. I’m deciding between eggs up

over corned beef hash or a turkey club

with fries, a black and white shake

to help it go down. Ted, a germ-a-phobe,

washes his hands. A bit of a slob, I don’t.

We agree about the reading. Francine

read two strong ones and it’s always

good to hear a new one from Puma

with or without music. We both wanted

to assassinate the political ranter, ignored

the guy who rhymed. We wanted someone

to gong the woman whose introduction

lasted twice as long as her harmless poem

and the kid scrolling the poem he finished

as the F pulled into Delancey Street needed

to reconsider the sanctity of the first draft.

“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” filters through the sound

system and Ted calls the waitress over, asks

nicely if she could please change the channel,

that this song makes him sick to his stomach.

The waitress walks away shaking her head,

smiling, while he tells me how he can’t stand

fucking Stills, re-tells his story about the night

him and his friends threw snowballs at Buffalo

Springfield after a show and how the Buffalos

chased them down the street until they reached

their apartment building safely. Tough Bronx

boys my ass I laugh, tell him Steven was a better

songwriter than Neil back then. I stop talking,

sing along to the dododot ending while he hoped

his snowball missed Young, hit Stills. Baseball’s

next. Alonso or Judge, deGrom, Cole. Though

I know Jacob is the best pitcher on the planet

I pump up Cole because it’s more fun to argue

and it cracks me up to see Ted agitated, loud.

He gets up to hit the bathroom before his trip

to Jersey. I hold it in, prefer my home bowl.

We should have talked about suicide. Optimistic

me against Ted’s darkness. The idea of control,

dignity, the freeing from hopelessness and constant

suffering, peace at last, finally, versus everybody

dies, why help it out and hurry it along, the finality,

the no-going-back of it, just tough your way through

like we always do, holding onto the little things

that lift us momentarily and if you get to a point

you’re thinking about it, say something. I’ll Uber

to Jersey, beat you with a stick ball bat, knock

some sense into your cement-hard head, alright?

It’s March, 70 degrees, Covid’s loosening its grip.

Go for a brisk walk, lift your hands out of pockets.

Women and girls parade Avenues looking more

wonderful than ever after all this covering up,

isolation. It’s time to get out of Jersey, head to

Brighton Beach, that apartment you talked about.

Sit on the boardwalk. Smell the ocean, hang out

with Al Gal, down a few cold ones. Opening

Day is three weeks away, the Mets are certain

contenders, even the Knicks are watchable. Ted,

you dumb fuck, where are you? There are poems

only you could write, people who want to read them.

I just finished a new one. I want to email it to you.

I am waiting for you to tear it apart or love it a lot.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

__________

Tony Gloeggler: “My closest friend died a couple of months ago. I was shocked, but not surprised when I heard the news that Friday afternoon. He had been having a terrible time since Covid, but I figured he would tough his way through just like he fought his way through everything else in his life. We met through poetry, and we exchanged poems for at least a dozen years with unwavering support and stinging criticism—‘you’re joking with this shit, right?’ But it was everything else that drew us closer. I saw a lot of myself in him, and some things I wished I had more of, and I thought he felt that way about me. He was just a unique, no-bullshit kind of guy with a scary sense of humor and a tender heart he was willing to show as he went through life or put down on a page. He was really good at being himself. That’s what I’m going to miss most.”

