Jessie Johnson (age 14)

DURING A LONG DRIVE, I SMELL VINEGAR

and I know your secret, No, impossible, not again.

You spit a wad of tobacco into an empty bottle, subtly.

I pretend not to notice. There’s a lump in between your cheek,

rotting away your teeth and staining your tongue.

But you spit a wad of tobacco into an empty bottle

and I’m knocked back to 1400 Mahantongo Street,

watching it rot away your teeth and stain your tongue.

Five-year-old-me dumping Skoal into the garbage, disgusted

enough that I’m knocked back to 1983; 3rd Avenue

where your dad died, bronchiole charred from cigarettes.

Five-year-old me spilling Skoal on the couch, panicking

from its stench and mom’s face when she’d seen. Oh God, she’d say

when you’d remember how your dad died, bronchiole: charred. Fear

made you replace it with sunflower seeds, gum, something to chew,

surrendering its stench and my face when I’d see. Please God, I’d pray

when you’d try to quit. I sit in your truck as you side-spit into a bottle,

shocked that you’ve replaced the sunflower seeds with chew. Again

I pretend not to notice. There’s a lump in my throat;

you tried to quit. I sit in silence as you side-spit into a bottle.

I know our secret. No. Impossible. Not again.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

