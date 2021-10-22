Kinshuk Gupta

CRYING BOYS

What of a country where boys are taught to grow

into wheels to rattle over tracks

bruised by false machismo.

Lug weight of a family

on their metal hips. I crease from the waist

like a paper clip when he enters with heavy steps,

squeezes my face between his palms.

Boys should grow beards that prick like pins.

He orders me to repeat my name a hundred times,

insert fuck before it, moan loud to turn him on.

When I halt to breathe, his leather boots recoil

like a trigger, kick on the bulge between my thighs.

Pain shoots up my body how a hooting train startles

a snoozing station.

He thrusts his palm, snakes it

down into my throat, keeps it there till the clumps

of consonants drool from the corners of my lips.

The only law in my country to protect me

is to close my eyes and believe that destiny is a bullet

train.

And when no one is staring, fling flecks

of fear and fire and what happened to you

to the ground.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________