Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2021: Artist’s Choice

Image: “The Blood in the Veins” by Rachel Slotnick. “Revelations” was written by Sean Wang for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2021, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

Sean Wang

REVELATIONS

When she left she was already shadow,

the jet black smudge of history

blurred by the cataracts of 93 years

(or 95, my father said people lied

to immigration, when a year could mean a lifetime

lost). She had a joy

burning through paper skin and bamboo bones like a lantern.

Her cold hands covered in brown spots like an overripe banana.

She was fixed to her bed

by a pair of bad legs and a crinkled back.

Some nights her favourite operas and fried noodles

would only gather the flutter of an eye

and she would recede back, back into some past

purring in her head like the tumble of a washing machine.

It would get quieter, just the ticking of the fan

spinning above, time whirring through air.

She woke/slept, a dusk of days.

The last 5 years flickered train-like,

the sleek pulses of blinkers,

a throbbing twilight of fireflies.

Her train had left, and I stood waiting

at the station, the track gaping through the ground

swallowed by the wall, a denture-less mouth.

But I remember when

the room was bouncing with pitchy singing,

the kitchen burning with spices and bossy orders,

and you, the voice and echo.

I believe, in those days where you would stare

at the ceiling, the glazed eye of a fish in ice,

you were seeing

some slice of heaven spread before you,

the pocket of sky you wait in.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2021, Artist’s Choice

