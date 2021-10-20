Amlanjyoti Goswami

A NEW BAPU

Would take to Twitter like fish to water

But grow out of it

And use it as a protest tool.

Once in a while, he would take breaks with vows of silence.

He would use the extra time

To sort out, ends and means

The broken strings.

He would be wise to know

Greed remains greed and power is now

Like electricity, everywhere,

From the clerk to the high heavens.

He would look for a place to start—

And it would be with himself.

Cleaning the toilet on a weekday,

Making plants grow with bare hands.

Not using a sensor to figure it out.

He would be wary of AI, robots, anything that takes the mind away.

They take the soul out, he would say.

But he would take to planes more easily, for the utility.

He would still write letters, with a fountain pen

And send postcards, to children.

He would recycle paper and look inside, for answers.

He would be worried about

Climate change.

He would pass the street and you wouldn’t even know.

He would travel incognito.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________