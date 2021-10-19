Marc Alan Di Martino

SESTINA FOR THE FALLING AUTUMN LIGHT

Time strangles anything it strains to hold,

tangles the whistle of a passing train

into refracted pitches, a refrain

as Now recedes in squall. Tally the gold

dust on the telescope, polish the trick

mirror. Your image flickers like a wick.

You image flickers like a candle’s wick

in time’s dense mirror. What you cannot hold

is all there is. Arrive, depart. The train

warps through the station’s prism, its refrain

refracted coordinates. Fade to gold:

the sun goes down like a child’s magic trick.

The sun goes down like a child’s magic trick

trapped in the squall of a departing train

to Nowheresville. This backbeat’s crack refrain

refracts the scene in its mad mirror’s gold

pitch dark at rainbow’s edge, its flaming wick

a fire no individual can hope to hold.

A fire no individual can hope to hold

awaits at rainbow’s edge: a trigger, a wick

unravelling time. Strike chorus, refrain,

backbeat, tempo, music—the faded gold

of thought, our consciousness’ greatest trick,

clacking along indeterminately. Train

clacking along indeterminately, train

with no conductor, accumulate refrain

of themes, associate music—stick, wick

and flame bound up together by some trick,

evolutionary sleight-of-hand. Hold

me, stroll with me through all this falling gold.

Stroll with me through all this falling gold

no human eye could ever hope to hold.

The trees are candles, incandescent. Wick

by wick, performing nature’s magic trick,

their glitter wanes faster than any train,

drains to the dregs its annual refrain.

The brilliance of the wick is in its gold.

Time’s hat trick is to never miss your train.

Find one small hand to hold. Chorus, refrain.

—from Poets Respond

October 19, 2021

