Tishani Doshi

THE COMEBACK OF SPEEDOS

I’ll keep this brief. I remember the shock of Mr. G’s tiger-striped trunks

at the Madras Gymkhana Club. Nothing to conceal, everything to

declare, like a Mills & Boon hero. Shiver of ball and sack, acres

of hairy scrub. We could not imagine such freedom for

ourselves. To slice through chlorinated depths

with a little basket of dim sum on display.

We were girls. To open our legs

was treason. We held

our breath.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________