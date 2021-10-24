Sylvi Warshaver-Stein

BETWEEN STATIONS

“As a woman was being raped while on a train near Philadelphia on Wednesday night, riders

watched, failed to intervene and did not call 911, the authorities said.”

—New York Times

I moved to the city

to find the noise of bodies

that would drown out my own.

The train takes so long to come.

The train takes so long to come.

The train takes so long and then it

comes

the roar in my ears

only an echo of my own breath and the slap

of sewer water lapping in the dark

like blood fills a clean toilet bowl.

My first boyfriend worked

his day job pumping gas and night

after night he pumped

in his sleep, arms working

like he was milking the earth.

Two men hold up phones

like blank dry eyes

staring me into the plastic fluorescent

seat squeaking as it pinches my skin

and drags the empty flesh

of my raw body into the rattle

between tunnels. A woman smiles

at me from the ad plastered

over the window. Her skin

has never been clearer! The car

slides into the mouth of the enormous snake

swallowing its own tale. No sound

escapes a vacuum. I hear my mother

at the other end of the telephone:

I’m fine, Ma, I tell her in the voice

of a little girl,

there are so many people here.

—from Poets Respond

October 24, 2021

__________