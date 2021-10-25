Jinendra Jain

THOSE DAYS

You can take all the rusting gold I secreted away,

for those monsoons until childhood slipped away;

those petrichor smells, flooded lanes,

and paper-boats that floated away;

those long power-cuts, roof-top cots,

and sultry summer nights chatted away;

those last-row wooden-benches we fought for,

and the whispers when teachers looked away;

those childhood vows of togetherness, JJ,

and the smiling faces that have faded away.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________