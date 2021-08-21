August 21, 2021

Natalie Friis (age 15)

SAIVE ME BY THES WENDROUS

If there was a paper me

And there was a paper you,

We would be paper people

With a new point of view.

Paper people would be fragile

A wrong grasp would cause a tear.

Paper people would be so light

The breeze could blow them anywhere.

Paper people would be simple

Their skin plain and white

But paper people would give paper cuts

That wouldn’t bleed quite right.

Money would be paper too

It would still be thin and green

But somehow more important

Than the paper people’s needs.

The paper people

Need a paper economy

And with the paper empire

Comes paper poverty.

Paper people would always find a way

To fold into paper airplanes

In order to escape

From the paper people’s brains.

Even in a paper world

Paper people are ripped apart

The only way to love people

Is to love a paper person’s heart.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Natalie Friis: “I enjoy poetry because it is another art form to read and write. Like music, dancing, and painting, it can almost be considered performing and I love how so much of poetry can be left to interpretation.”

