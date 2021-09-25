September 25, 2021

LIKE MAGIC
—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Maria Gil Harris: “I write poetry to gain a deeper understanding of myself and the thought that comes with it. Through poetry I can explore the many thoughts and ideas like I never could before. Over the past year I have discovered how poetry can be a wonderful outlet to put my thoughts out onto paper. Everything about a poem is carefully thought-out to bring an idea, a story, or a character to life. The literal and metaphorical meanings, the shape of the words in your mouth, the rhythm, even the build of the poem itself. I practice many forms of art, that being music, painting, writing, etc., yet I have never found a better form of expression than poetry.”