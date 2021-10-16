Ivy Hoffman (age 15)

ONLY DAYS BEFORE LEAVING FOR COLLEGE, I NOTE THE EXISTENCE OF MY BROTHER

I.

My brother sits in the corner

With his papers all around,

And he is drawing.

He does not listen

To our conversations.

You will only see his foot tap,

Sometimes, when we play Wings,

And then you will know

He is real.

Sometimes I think

He is drawing me,

Though he tries to throw me off,

He never looks up

From his paper,

But when I smile, I see him,

Though he shields his face

With his knees, smile.

He never speaks to me.

Before I go to bed, I pray

That God will bless my brother

With speech.

When I dance in the living room,

My face looking up at the ceiling fan,

And no further, with my arms

Spread wide, my legs kicking

Sporadically and wonderfully,

My brother draws, and taps his foot,

And I know he’s dancing with me,

In his own way, he is pushing music

From the tip of his charcoal pencil.

II.

And now I am venturing out

Into the beautiful and terrifying world,

No longer will I be safe

Within these strong brick walls,

I will only have myself.

And my brother will remain here,

He does not know the bright colors

Of the universe, he will only know

The musty darkness of his charcoal.

Color is a funny thing, I have a

Memory that is not my own,

And it is devoid of color:

My mother, screaming.

I remember later, long after she

Brought me into this world

With glorious triumph, a warrior,

Someone told me

That blood in black and white

Is chocolate sauce—the same

Consistency, the same darkness.

Bone on bone, limbs reaching,

Life: my father sitting in the

Waiting room, he does not

Know me yet, he does not

Think of me at all,

Only mother, only

Brother.

Life devoid of color,

It is not my memory.

It is not mine to bear.

I was chosen,

Or he was chosen,

God did something

Right or wrong,

God did something.

III.

I do not know what he draws.

Like a dream, I approach

And my brother retreats

Into his corner.

His eyes are green or blue,

I think, they are not dark

And sad like mine, they are

Bright and blameless,

He is uncomplaining.

God did not gift my brother

With speech, he was not

Blessed with life,

Only something like it:

Continuance, habit,

A steady pattern.

I cannot see his face,

It is always behind his knees,

But I know him.

Like I know myself,

As the only thing I am sure of,

My brother’s drawings are beautiful,

My brother’s voice, I know,

Is beautiful,

My brother, often unobserved,

A shadow in the corner,

Is beautiful.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

