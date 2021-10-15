Tishani Doshi

ROTTEN GRIEF

This morning I misread Tantrism for Tourism and it’s been downhill

ever since. Elephants are dying in the Okavango Delta and no one

knows why. A man I love crumples into himself on a railway

platform away from home. My sister calls to tell me about

her aged cat, who keeps collapsing, then rising to roam

the house in wobbly confusion. It is all falling, falling.

A poet on the internet talks about a Jewish legend,

where we are given tears in compensation for

death. I would cry about the perfectness of it

except I’m incapable. My ophthalmologist

has made a diagnosis of dry eye so I

must buy my tears in a pharmacy.

I think of what this is doing to

all the rotten grief inside me—

unable to create salt bathing

pools to ﬁre up my wounds,

this body powered by

breath, dragging its

legs through

the vast

summers

that have

lost their will to

transform me. All

the unknowing we

must accept and fold

like silk pocket-hankies

pressed against our chests.

The theory of spanda in

Tantra advises you to live

within the heart. I’m a tourist

here, so bear with me, but imagine

a universe vibrated into being. All things

made and unmade by a host of small movements,

my favourite being matsyodari —throb of ﬁsh when

out of water. Just the word throb, you understand, hints

at longing, but also distress, and suddenly, language opens.

All the etymologies I used to think were useless in the arena

of bereavement are echoing over the great plains of beige carpet,

saying, We interrupt your weeping to tell you the world is real, rejoice!

The elephants in the Okavango are keeling over like ships. No one

can say why. A die-off sounds worryingly like a bake-off but

without the ﬁnal prize. At night I squeeze drops into my

eyes, whispering the magic words, Replenish, ducts,

replenish. If you play elephants the voices of their

dead, they’ll go mad for days, searching for

their beloveds. To fall is never an action

in slow motion. The snap of elastic

in your pants, going going gone.

Belief caving in like a bridge.

My heart, your heart, the

elephants’—here’s a

crazy thought—

what if they’re

dying of

grief?

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________