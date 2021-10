Ed Orr

CAMUS AT ORAN

He traveled widely to discover what

had long since troubled and informed his heart.

The stone lions before the town hall at Oran

were thought to leave their pedestals at night

and walk the square—as silent as the flight

of the soul from the body at death—stopping, on occasion,

beneath the tall dusty fig trees, to relieve

themselves, inanimate fountains that believe

anything is possible, a stone’s throw, volition.

The radiance of the world does not come easily.

It piles up like stone and falls just as readily.

In Oran, the pebble is worshipped without reservation.

All who have lost know love wears thin as passion.

Conviction, the soul is ruled by something thin.

—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002

