Ankur

THE LONG SLEEP

She waits there shelling peas,

in green-grass sweetness, sinking-sun forgiveness,

while men with rifles march and mill round her.

The train that brings him home will never come;

she may well know it—silence descends bespoke—

yet she stays, a final evening of moving her hands for him.

Limpid stars have now broken the curfew as

her centuries-old hands peel the cardamom, break the nutmeg

the same way her great-grandmother did, a gauze of cotton flesh—

the house had roared then, booming voices, a wedding in preparation—

now the village was still and dead, a long winter had set in

and he wasn’t here, the spring would never arrive.

There she sat, falling into a doze before the great sleep,

not even hearing the shot fired—was it a stray man, stray dog?—

and she quivered now and then, in cold and dreamt memories.

Soon they held her cold body captive, and

a koel sang—was the spring to come? now they trembled,

and they wondered about the unseen—

but then they looked around and felt reassured—

all quiet save for the innocuous floating cloud,

nothing but an old stove destined for the scrap.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________