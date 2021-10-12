Glenn W. Cooper

THE GAME

For months now I’ve been

playing hard to get with

myself -ignoring my phone

calls, barely acknowledging

my presence in the mirror.

When through my dreams

I hear intimations of love

I roll over in bed and face

the other way. Little notes

of affection and flirtation

that appear daily in the mailbox

go unanswered. Slowly

I have become more and more

invisible to myself. Only

yesterday I noticed I walked

without a shadow and the day

before that in the storefront

window I watched as my

reflection left with someone

else. What would make a man

do such a thing? What could

he possibly have to gain by

pursuing such a strategy?

—from Rattle #13, Summer 2000

