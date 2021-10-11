Ben Wenzl

after the song of the same name by Georgia

I am seized by synths. My face is a myth of mist

and makeup. It’s caked on. Let them eat it.

I’m straight drowning in straight people at the gay club.

I came out, so they could come see The Attraction

of same sex. Men dance like they’re in straitjackets.

The only thing dancing is their eyes, which feast on

a sweetness they both fear and marvel at. I hold another

man’s hand, and men’s eyes manhandle me.

When I was a green queer at the gay club, a cackle

of bridesmaids asked me to take their group picture.

I still couldn’t marry the man I loved. C’est la vie.

I channel my inner Chanel. Robyn’s “Missing U”

comes on, and she does her best to exorcise me of my ex.

I strut so well it’s disgusting. I am both spectacle and speck.

Through my limp, limpid, lisping wrists dances good blood

that I cannot donate to save another person’s life.

I guess I’ll have to save my own, here, under the lights.

The dancefloor is a mouth and my entire body is one

of many flaming tongues. Only the glistening are listening.

When I leave, the club is burning. In the lot, I don’t look

back.

I lick my lips and taste the salt.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

__________