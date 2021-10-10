Sean Wang

TESTING

I first learnt about the world in shapes:

a ball is a circle, is a sun, is an earth

and a square is a chair, is a window, is a tile.

Then I moved to colours:

green for grass, red for fire, blue for water

and the sky, white for clouds and black

for the night and its ashes.

Then it was words:

stringing vowels like a train

rumbling through the tracks of my throat

in clean whistles and garbled blares.

Letters, the dance of the crayon and the breath

of ink, spinning in patterns like a snowflake.

But numbers:

words which now had no thing,

but rather a multitude of things, hinging

onto its curves like a curious hook

and they could move amongst themselves

in a forest of symbols, rustling in deep

cover, and emerge a fawn, a doe, or a deer.

Growing up is learning to say things better.

Ever since I was born

I knew I liked strawberries, their sour-sweet buzz,

even before I saw its sun pith rising in crimson dawn.

My babbles would have been much less convincing.

What no one told me

is how empty it would be when you had nothing to say,

when your inadequacy stares at you wide-mouthed and blank

white, an unanswered question on a test

running from your desperate pen,

grief you cannot explain away,

the sadness that returns night after night,

as the sun lowers itself into a hole

and the sea reclaims its land.

When it was you and your failure

in a room, face to face, a reflection

and a breaking shadow,

a deaf god and his silent stars.

Now, how could I put this into shapes, colours, words or numbers?

How lonely, how devastating,

how adult.

—from Poets Respond

October 10, 2021

Sean Wang: “In Singapore, we are infamous for our rigorous national exams, born out of a strict Asian culture that places an emphasis on academic excellence. One of our key exams is the PSLE, taken by students at 12 years old and holds the power to determine, in essence, the course of their lives. Reading about the recent outcry regarding the difficulty of such exams in the time of a pandemic, it made me reflect on my own personal experience. For me, these exams were the first time I realised that I was in many ways, average and unexceptional. I think coming to terms with my inadequacy was one of the first steps I took towards adulthood, and a struggle I continue with today.”



