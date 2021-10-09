Emma Hoff (age 8)

THE WEIGHT OF THE HEAVENS

Was the minotaur

Really

A monster?

Or was he

Just placed here

To scare mankind.

Like Atlas,

Who was placed here to live,

Instead bearing everything,

The heavens.

What were the heavens like,

I wonder,

And would the minotaur like it there?

Would it be easier

If you were served by a servant,

Who holds you up?

Or would you take pity,

For Atlas already

Holds enough.

But how much would the heavens weigh,

If there were

No people?

Does it matter how many people

Are there,

For each person adds just a little weight.

Surely the stars weigh more,

Or say,

The moon?

And surely the sun burns

Atlas’s already weighted

Shoulders.

Or maybe,

The grief

That he isn’t out there doing things.

The minotaur is.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

