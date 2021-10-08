Iheoma Uzomba

PANORAMA OF A COLOURED RACE

And time would curl in on us

make all roads beginnings

to an encounter.

So we’ll sing aubades

to being alive and unable

to live circumstance

unclasp the guilt

that circles us like sharks.

Everything too is coloured, we say:

starvation, dark brown

as lust in a man’s eyes

for a woman’s body, newly tanned.

Love, beige blue

as nostalgia when a country

tenders your skin for currency.

My hand reaching for a knife

in the dark is what colour again?

Names are coloured

just as bodies.

Nothing

is to be black.

Place your hands into the night

and it disappears.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

