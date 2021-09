Grant (age 6)

LIONS ROAR

I like lions

their manes, that they’re shaggy like sheep’s wool.

I like that they’re the boss of the jungle.

They tell the animals what to do kind of nicely,

but kind of with a down voice that is calm

like water in a pond.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

