October 2, 2021

“Pasta Sandwiches in Quarantine” by Adrianna HoPosted by

Adrianna Ho (age 8)

PASTA SANDWICHES IN QUARANTINE

1.

In quarantine
I missed my uncle’s wedding 
because it was cancelled in May,

and Take Your Child to Work Day:
I was going to meet my mom’s coworkers and friends
and join her meetings. 

I missed Field Day with games, and May Day with
carnival games. Mr. C., my gym teacher, had planned it,
and you could get half a lemon with a candy straw!

I miss going to school.
I miss having sleepovers: one in the beginning of summer
and one at the end. 

Some of my friends couldn’t come
to my birthday party. The magician 
couldn’t come. 

Before quarantine, I had plans 
with my good friend who moved to Boston
to get together and sell all the leftover candies

and save every penny. 

 

2. 

In quarantine
I turned 8
and learned to ride a bike

I learned that daddy makes yummy sandwiches 
and mommy makes good pasta. 
Pasta sandwiches for lunch!

I still can see 
my ballet friends 
and classmates right online. 

I still pick flowers on nature walks
and walk on the rocks 
to get over the streams. 

In quarantine, I grew half an inch. 
I learned how to feed my dog Rusty 
and take him outside.  

I learned how to type without looking at the keyboard
and how to make 
peanut butter sandwiches when daddy is busy, and

that our school nurse is a good yoga instructor
and our second grade teacher reminds me 
that if I believe I can, I can.

I learned that I don’t have to go out to the theater 
because I can watch movies at my house       
cuddling, eating snacks, and petting Rusty.

I learned I can relax anytime and anywhere, 
I close my eyes, I take deep breaths
A couple of minutes later I open my eyes 

and put my hands on my heart, and namaste.
I learned to read chapter books: Harry Potter
The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, oh! And don’t forget

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!
I learned to organize my closet, to keep it clean. 
I grew to wear my big sister’s clothes while in quarantine.

I learned that the crown-shaped virus is the Coronavirus.
If I could talk to the Coronavirus,
I’d say, “The Heat Is On! I Know

The Heat Can Stop You From Spreading.” 

from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Adrianna Ho: “I like writing poetry because I can write about anything I like, and also there are many types of poetry. You can be silly when you are writing poetry and you can make it rhyme too! Poetry is the best.”

Rattle Logo