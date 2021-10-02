October 2, 2021

Adrianna Ho (age 8)

PASTA SANDWICHES IN QUARANTINE

1.

In quarantine

I missed my uncle’s wedding

because it was cancelled in May,

and Take Your Child to Work Day:

I was going to meet my mom’s coworkers and friends

and join her meetings.

I missed Field Day with games, and May Day with

carnival games. Mr. C., my gym teacher, had planned it,

and you could get half a lemon with a candy straw!

I miss going to school.

I miss having sleepovers: one in the beginning of summer

and one at the end.

Some of my friends couldn’t come

to my birthday party. The magician

couldn’t come.

Before quarantine, I had plans

with my good friend who moved to Boston

to get together and sell all the leftover candies

and save every penny.

2.

In quarantine

I turned 8

and learned to ride a bike

I learned that daddy makes yummy sandwiches

and mommy makes good pasta.

Pasta sandwiches for lunch!

I still can see

my ballet friends

and classmates right online.

I still pick flowers on nature walks

and walk on the rocks

to get over the streams.

In quarantine, I grew half an inch.

I learned how to feed my dog Rusty

and take him outside.

I learned how to type without looking at the keyboard

and how to make

peanut butter sandwiches when daddy is busy, and

that our school nurse is a good yoga instructor

and our second grade teacher reminds me

that if I believe I can, I can.

I learned that I don’t have to go out to the theater

because I can watch movies at my house

cuddling, eating snacks, and petting Rusty.

I learned I can relax anytime and anywhere,

I close my eyes, I take deep breaths

A couple of minutes later I open my eyes

and put my hands on my heart, and namaste.

I learned to read chapter books: Harry Potter,

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, oh! And don’t forget

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

I learned to organize my closet, to keep it clean.

I grew to wear my big sister’s clothes while in quarantine.

I learned that the crown-shaped virus is the Coronavirus.

If I could talk to the Coronavirus,

I’d say, “The Heat Is On! I Know

The Heat Can Stop You From Spreading.”

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Adrianna Ho: “I like writing poetry because I can write about anything I like, and also there are many types of poetry. You can be silly when you are writing poetry and you can make it rhyme too! Poetry is the best.”