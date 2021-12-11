December 11, 2021

Hannah Straub (age 14)

CADILLAC MOUNTAIN

I climbed until my calves caught fire.

I climbed until my braids became a nest.

At the very top, I could see everything.

Blue and green, stained red and orange,

Like blood, and beautiful. I remember

Most the jagged edges, rock slicing

The rubber of my shoes. I did not break,

Though the light threatened to cut me

Into pieces. Shaded eye, golden shoulder.

I worry sometimes that I’m crumbling

Anyway. Whether I’m shards or ashes,

Stones or sand, let me lie in the moss,

Or the gentle spaces in the curves

Of the trees the visitors wear away

With their desperate palms.

Their calloused hands steal the roughness

For themselves, fingers terrified to love

Their own softness, and the ease with which they

May break. Splinter. Shatter. Split.

So they steal, and while I rested there

I remembered that I was the vandal too,

That home is a place I have ruined.

I will remember that it is the only

Space that forgave me.

I blinked open and shut to the world.

No matter where I looked everything

Was distant. The wind chose then to show

How little it cared for me, pushing me

Surely towards the edge as I dug my heels

Into the granite. Though I was not falling

I was stumbling, in the way I clung to people

I could not reach, memories as useless

As the wire guardrails. I held on

To the fragile ties and swallowed the vista,

Eyes desperate, not like a thirst but like

A moment gained, used, wasted—

Wasted in the way that my vulnerability

Was always my first thought. My hands

Were shaking, but what terrified me

Was I wasn’t afraid at all. An apparition,

A split second, and I saw my gold wind

And green tears and it felt like a numbness.

The person I knew and didn’t understand

Stared back at me and I felt not quite love

But the hollow brink of it. And now, I look

Back in sparse recollection wondering if

The emptiness of that pinnacle knew

How much I had taken as I left it behind.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Hannah Straub: “I like to write poetry because it is an art form that speaks to me and that I identify with unlike any other. Writing poetry has been a way for me to turn my observations and experiences into tangible reflections of how I see the world.”

