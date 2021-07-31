July 31, 2021

Matthew Burk (age 8)

THE ROLLER COASTER

The day I rode 
a roller coaster 
for the first time 

it seemed like fun 

but then 
it went upside down

and I was terrified 

like I might 
break into a billion pieces 
onto the ground 

and my atoms 
would swell the earth 
bending space and time 

and the past would fall into the present.

from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Matthew Burk: “I write poetry because it’s a way I can express my feelings with words and let my creativity just flow, turning my feelings into something that people can see as art.”

