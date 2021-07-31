July 31, 2021

THE ROLLER COASTER
The day I rode
a roller coaster
for the first time
it seemed like fun
but then
it went upside down
and I was terrified
like I might
break into a billion pieces
onto the ground
and my atoms
would swell the earth
bending space and time
and the past would fall into the present.
—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Matthew Burk: “I write poetry because it’s a way I can express my feelings with words and let my creativity just flow, turning my feelings into something that people can see as art.”