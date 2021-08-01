August 1, 2021

Jenna Lanzaro: “With Jeff Bezos’s pricy joyride into space last week, I returned to a podcast (Radiolab’s ‘Dispatch 1: Numbers’) that offered a way to understand large numbers. I listened to this podcast at the onset of the pandemic, and it was a gut-punch. I think many people aren’t opposed to (or even champion) uber-wealth, or aren’t as alarmed by Covid statistics, because it’s so hard to conceptualize how different a trillion is from a billion, or a billion from a million. This led me to think on other events (like the end of a major relationship) that have challenged my ability to synthesize them in their scope. The form of the sestina offered the repetitious feel of trying and failing to make sense.” (web)
Roy Bentley will be the guest on Rattlecast #104! Jenna Lanzaro will also join us live tonight at 8pm EDT here …
